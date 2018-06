If you haven’t decided on whether Forza Horizon 4 is worth buying, a big secret has made its way onto the Internet because of the game developer’s faux pas and it might tip the balance. Some folks eager to get their hands on the game placed preorders for the PC version of FH4 Ultimate Edition a while back and noticed a few days ago that the game was already downloading through the Windows Store months before its actual release in October.

More about Forza Horizon 4: Forza Horizon 4 Announced – Watch The Trailer And Gameplay Here

With this being a pre-load of the game, it means it can’t be played until its actual release date when Microsoft will activate it, so don’t bother going to YouTube in search of gameplay footage from the final version. However, with the game stored on the computer, PC owners stumbled upon the filenames of the cars set to be included in the game. The massive list includes more than 450 cars, which you can discover in the press release section below.

Forza Motorsport’s official Twitter account has already issued a response about the leak, saying the game files preloaded on PCs by accident. The funny thing is the same thing happened with Forza Horizon 3 way before the game’s release.

It goes without saying this may not be the final list as between now and October a lot could change, but even so it gives as a good understanding about the cars we’ll able to virtually hoon on British roads once Forza Horizon 4 will be out on PC and Xbox One platforms. Further down the line, the list might grow with the addition of new cars that could be added as downloadable content for those willing to pay extra.

Reddit users have thoroughly analyzed the list and have come to the conclusion it’s incomplete, not just in terms of the amount of models included, but also as far as the number of automakers is concerned. Still, it’s a significant leak and most likely Microsoft along with game developer Turn 10 Studios are not exactly ecstatic about what happened.

Source: Reddit (1, 2)