In 2014, Paul Dallenbach drove a Range Rover Sport to a Pikes Peak record for SUVs of 12 minutes and 35.6 seconds. As impressive as that performance may have been, Rhys Millen behind the wheel of a nearly standard Bentley Bentayga just managed to obliterate the record by completing the challenging 12.42-mile course in just 10:49.9. While going up almost 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) and tackling no less than 156 corners, the W12-powered SUV averaged an impressive 66.5 mph (107 kph).

Preparing the Bentayga for the Pikes Peak did require some minor modifications to the speedy luxobarge, such as getting rid of the rear seats while replacing the front ones with lightweight race-spec seats. In order to be eligible to participate in the The Race to the Clouds, the opulent SUV was also fitted with a roll cage and a fire suppression system. Other changes included a production-spec Akrapovic sports exhaust and a specific type of Pirelli tires. But other than that, Bentley wishes to point out the rest of the Bentayga was entirely stock.

It’s safe to say the luxury marque from Crewe must’ve been pretty confident in the Bentayga’s ability to set a new record for SUVs at Pikes Peak considering it’s already unveiling a special edition to celebrate the attempt. Surely this was prepared beforehand as Bentley has released images, details, and even a launch date.

Available on order in Europe and the United States from August, the Pikes Peak Bentayga will be offered strictly in 10 examples pampered by the company’s bespoke division Mulliner. The fancy SUV comes painted in either Deep Beluga Black or Radium to mimic the race car. It sits on 22-inch wheels featuring a two-tone look and eschews the chrome accents for glossy black surfaces as part of the Black Specification package included with the limited-run model. To drive the point home, a Pikes Peak logo proudly sits on the front fenders.

The Pikes Peak Bentayga features an assortment of upgrades on the inside where Mulliner decided to go with Beluga leather, Alcantara inserts, and Key Lime accents. Rounding off the changes are the individually numbered treadplates and a map of the hill climb on the carbon fiber panel of the dashboard.

Pricing details have not been disclosed, but we do know the Pikes Peak Bentayga uses the standard biturbo 6.0-liter W12 engine hooked up to the same eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. As standard, the limited edition bundles the sports exhaust system and the Touring Specification pack.

Source: Bentley