Automotive rumor mill was quick to pick up the story about an upcoming Mercedes-AM C53, which was set to fill the void between C43 and C63, just like what happened with E43 and E63. However, to everyone’s disappointment, Mercedes was quick to refute those rumors, suggesting that the addition of the 53 engine won't likely to happen at the current C-Class’ lifetime.

Speaking to Go Auto, Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific public relations and product communications manager Jerry Stamoulis said that the company isn’t looking to expand the AMG range for the C-Class just yet. At least not in the sixth generation’s life cycle.

“Anything is technically possible, but there is no consideration at this stage for a 53 powertrain for the C-Class. The 43 package is enough for this vehicle, it’s a lot lighter than an E-Class, I think it does everything that you want a C43 to do, so it’s probably the right package for that car right now,” Stamoulis said.

The addition of C53 in the AMG range is an interesting proposition, as it is the only AMG power plant to feature electrification, well, before the Mercedes Project One kicks in. It’s power output could have come between 385 horsepower (C43) and 469 horsepower (C63). If you’re to look at the 53 engine in E53 and CLS 53, it would be an inline-six 3.0-liter mill and electric motor, working together for a combined 429 hp.

But all of these will remain as propositions for now. With this statement from Stamoulis, it looks like it wouldn’t be soon before this happens. For now, the C43 lives to see the end of its life cycle.

Source: Go Auto