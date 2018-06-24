Al Hamad Laps Track In Saudi Arabia As Female Driving Ban Lifts

Let’s all celebrate #WorldDrivingDay.
For the first time in the history of Saudi Arabia, women are now allowed to drive. This move was announced last year in September, as part of the Kingdom’s effort to remove the country’s reputation of repressing women’s rights. These efforts include re-opening of public cinemas for the first time since the 1980s, the lifting of a ban on music concerts, and plans to allow women into sports stadiums.
To celebrate this joyous occasion, woman racer Aseel Al Hamad laps a race track in Saudi Arabia in an F-Type. The moment is emotional for Al Hamad, as this is the first time that she’s driven a car in her own country, more so, on a race track. She’s the first female board member of the Saudi Arabian Motor Federation, and serves as the Saudi Arabian representative at Women in Motorsport Commission for FIA.
The collaboration with Jaguar also kicks off World Driving Day to celebrate the freedom of women to drive all over the world. Saudi Arabia was the last country to have a ban on women when it comes to operating motor vehicles.
Ever since the announcement of the ban reversal, Saudi Arabia had changes when it comes to its automotive market. The first women-only car dealership opened in the Kingdom in January 2018, while Time reported that the first ten driver’s licenses for women were issued earlier this month. The ten women had obtained their international driving licenses before, except in their home country. Another 2,000 more will join the first ten, all of which passed driving courses now offered at all-female university campuses.
“Having loved cars since I was a child, today is highly emotional for me. This is the best driving moment of my life. What better way to kick off World Driving Day than a lap of honour in my home country in a Jaguar F-TYPE – the ultimate car to roar around the track. I hope people around the world will share in our joy today by sharing their most memorable driving story using #worlddrivingday,” said Aseel Al Hamad.
Source: Jaguar Land Rover
Female Driving Ban Lifts in Saudi Arabia
Aseel joined Jaguar in a call for June 24th to be known as World Driving Day – a day when finally, the whole world can enjoy the thrill of being behind the wheel of a car. On World Driving Day Jaguar invites people to share a memory of their best driving moment (image or anecdote) using the #worlddrivingday.
By creating World Driving Day, Jaguar urges people to remember this historic day and what it means to women, to Saudi Arabia and to world progress in general. As part of its ongoing work with over 40 Universities and Academic institutions globally on future mobility solutions, the company will also be partnering with University in Saudi Arabia to join this global network. The partnership, to be announced later this year, will be a unique exchange to tap into the brightest young minds in Saudi Arabia to shape the company’s future innovations as it moves to ACES (an Autonomous, Connected, Electrified and Shared future).
Jaguar Land Rover spokesperson, Fiona Pargeter, Customer Experience Director comments:
“It’s easy to forget and take for granted the enjoyment of driving and just what a privilege it is to get behind the wheel of a car. World Driving Day is a commitment from Jaguar to celebrate this key moment annually for both men and women. This year, we're really excited to collaborate with the brilliant students from Saudi Arabia to shape the future of mobility for people around the world.”