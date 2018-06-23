Who would have thought that something as aggressive-looking and snazzy could be custom-made to have a pop singer’s name on it? Well, Honda just made one with this Civic Type R, designed by Charlie Puth himself.

Headlining this year’s Honda Civic Tour, Charlie Puth is looking to unite fans of the iconic hot hatch and his legion of followers in his collaboration with the Japanese marque. The Charlie Puth-designed Civic Type R will be displayed during the stops of the Honda Civic Tour. We put the schedule of the tour below at the press release section just in case you want to drop by.

As stated in the press release by Honda, the singer, songwriter, and producer designed the hot hatch’s finish himself, and in all honesty, we like it. The grayish-green color upper half looks great, while the bottom half in black made the car look a bit sinister-looking. Together with the red accents, the Type R’s custom look could be a great addition to the available options for buyers – except maybe for the huge “Charlie Puth” on the side panels. But hey, let’s give it to the singer, he did, after all, designed the car himself.

Also part of the tour is the Rebel 300 motorcycle. This one gets a huge thumbs up from us. Not because it doesn’t have a Charlie Puth name on it; the color combination is really a trip, and somehow matches the classic personality of the bike. Best part is, you have the chance to win this motorcycle, along with a Honda Civic of your choice or a trip for two for a VIP experience with Charlie Puth on the Honda Civic Tour. All you have to do is visit the Honda Civic Tour website and register.

Go ahead. Don't hesitate to take chances. Simply Puth, you’re in luck if you get to win any of those prizes.

Source: Honda