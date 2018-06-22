New video shows the Audi RS7 hustling hard around the Nürburgring. The exterior of the Audi looks pedestrian; however, the exhaust note and its performance around the track should give away its real potential. Granted, all you have to do is look closely at the rear end, and you’ll notice the massive oval exhaust tips sticking out from the bumper. The test mule spotted here also sports chunkier wheel arches to help give the fastback sedan an more aggressive stance.

While the exterior does matter, it’s what’s under the hood that matters when you’re talking about Audi RS models. This next RS7 will likely have the same biturbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that’s in the Porsche Panamera Turbo. That means the RS7 will produce mourned 650 horsepower, which is pushing supercar levels of performance in a family sedan.

That’s not all the RS7 should come with. There could be a hybrid version as well. Again, Audi will dig into Porsche’s parts bin, using the same electric hybrid powertrain from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. If there is a hybrid version, it could debut later under the Performance moniker, much like the current RS7 Performance out now.

The RS7 prototype isn’t sporting much camouflage at all. The only bit of covering is on the front bumper, which likely hides a revised front fascia with its massive air intakes. A 650-hp engine needs a lot of air.

Right now, the RS7 should debut sometime next year as a 2020 model. We haven’t even seen the new S7 yet, so it could be awhile before we get the top-tier performance trim. Then again, Audi is out testing the next RS7 pretty hard, so maybe we don’t have to wait as long as we think.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube