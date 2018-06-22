Hide press release Show press release

Green Is the New Black: S Appearance Package Creates Custom Look on 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is now available featuring a blacked-out, sporty look with the new S Appearance Package available on all 2019 models

Dealers can order minivans with S Appearance Package beginning in July and vehicles will be in showrooms this fall

Chrysler Pacifica is the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017

June 21, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The award-winning Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan is sure to turn heads and attract even more attention courtesy of the newly available S Appearance Package. Featuring black accents inside and out, the S Appearance Package has been wildly successful on Pacifica gas models. For 2019, the sporty, custom look is now available on all Pacifica Hybrid models.

“The factory custom look of the S Appearance model is really resonating with our Pacifica buyers, so much so that we are now making it available on the Pacifica Hybrid model, as well,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “With 84 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode and 33 miles of all-electric range this package makes the industry’s only hybrid minivan even more unique.”

The Pacifica Hybrid with the S Appearance Package features Gloss Black accents throughout the exterior, including grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening moldings and rear valance molding. Eighteen-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish and a black roof rack are standard. The Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear are Black Noise with a Hybrid Teal insert, and the “Pacifica,” “S” and “eHybrid” badges in the rear also feature the Black Noise finish.

Inside, the S Appearance Package includes black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the “S” logo; Light Diesel Gray stitching and Piano Black accents on the steering wheel; and Light Diesel Gray stitching and Anodized Ice Cave bezels on the instrument panel and door trim. All other interior elements are fully black, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors, second- and third-row cargo lighting bezel, A-pillar trim and center console.



The S Appearance Package on the Pacifica Hybrid is available for a $595 U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price and can be added to 2019 models with any exterior paint color. The S Appearance Package will be available to order in July and will be in dealer showrooms this fall.



About Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

As the original creator of the minivan 35 years ago, FCA US LLC continues to transform the segment with firsts, notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the introduction of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.



The Chrysler Pacifica – the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – reinvents the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment, achieving 84 MPGe in electric-only mode, 33 miles of all-electric range and 566 miles of total range.



With standard SafetyTec across all gas and hybrid models, more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear seat entertainment system, Uconnect 4 systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.



About Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology all at an extraordinary value since the company was founded in 1925.



The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its class-exclusive, innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain. It’s the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves 84 MPGe in electric-only mode, 33 miles of all-electric range and 566 miles of total range. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand’s promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value.



Beyond just exceptionally designed vehicles, the Chrysler brand has incorporated class-leading, high-tech features into its products, including the Uconnect 4 system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Uconnect Theater with available streaming, the plug-in hybrid powertrain in the Pacifica Hybrid, the industry-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system on the Pacifica, and the segment’s most advanced all-wheel-drive (AWD) system available on all Chrysler 300 V-6 models, as well as the most powerful V-8 in its class with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 engine.