The McLaren 675LT Spider debuted in December 2015, and all 500 examples had reserved buyers by the end of the month – quite a nice holiday present. Now, what must be the weirdest car of the production run is up for sale in the United Kingdom for 285,000 pounds ($377,834 at current exchange rates). The convertible supercar wears the wild shade MSO Amazon Colour Stream that is immediately reminiscent of the chameleon paint from so many custom cars in the 1990s. The paint shifts between shades of green, blue, and purple, depending on the angle that you view it.

The MSO Amazon Colour Stream added 29,045 pounds ($38,493) to the 675LT Spider's price, and it wasn't even the least expensive option that the original buyer ordered. The droptop also got MSO's carbon fiber package that was 31,794 pounds ($42,125). In addition, the louvered front fenders were an extra 7,736 pounds ($10,252). The car has also received paint protection film covering the whole body.

Driving a 675LT Spider already isn't a good way to blend into traffic, but it would be impossible for bystanders to miss the person driving this one. The machine has the performance to back up the eye-catching exterior, though. A biturbo 3.8-liter V8 makes 666 horsepower (496 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. Weighing just 2,800 pounds (1,270 kilograms), the convertible can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour ) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph).

The 675LT Spider was McLaren's followup to the coupe version after the company said there was "significant customer demand" for the droptop. Like its fixed-roof sibling, the vehicle featured revised aerodynamics with a larger front splitter and a larger active airbrake. Prices originally started at 285,450 pounds.

LT is short for "long tail", and McLaren uses the moniker for the hardcore versions of its models. There are even more of them on the way. An ongoing teaser campaign suggests a 570LT might debut soon. In addition, McLaren confirms plans for there to be a 720LT eventually. Lanzante recently showed off its one-off P1 GT Longtail, too.

Source: Romans International