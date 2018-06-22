Think of the vehicles that you usually see setting world speed records, and it's safe to assume that the image of a high-velocity Volkswagen Jetta doesn't immediately jump into your mind. However, VW wants to change that perception because the automaker is preparing a 2019 Jetta to attempt for a title in the BGC/G class at Bonneville Speed Week in August. The sedan needs to go quicker than 208.472 miles per hour (335.5 kilometers per hour) to claim the title.

THR Manufacturing in California is handling the Bonneville Jetta build. The firm lowers the sedan's suspension so that it practically scrapes the ground. The company also installs a limited-slip differential to aid traction on the salt. Skinny tires mean there's less rolling resistance, too. To slow down, the driver can activate a pair of rear-mounted parachutes. Inside, the Jetta is completely stripped out, except for a roll cage and racing seat.

The Bonneville Jetta retains its EA888 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Modifications will pump up the output, but VW won't yet go into details what the changes will be. The output will likely be a whole lot more than stock.

Currently, the Jetta is only available with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 147 horsepower (109 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 Newton-meters) of torque. However, the EA888 2.0-liter will be available in the upcoming Jetta GLI where it will reportedly make the same numbers as the version in the GTI with 220 hp (164 kW) and 258 lb-ft (349 Nm) of torque. Buyers will be able to select from a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The sedan will also switch to a multi-link independent rear suspension rather than the torsion-beam setup on the standard model.

VWs aren't strangers to the Bonneville salt. In 2016, VW worked with THR Manufacturing to build an EA888-powered Beetle with 543 hp (405 kW) that reached 205.122 mph (330.111 kph). In 2012, the German automaker prepped a Jetta Hybrid that earned a class speed record of 186.313 mph (299.842 kph) there. While the car didn't set a record, a rocket-powered Beetle crashed there doing 183 mph (295 kph), and the company that built the powertrain used a photo of the wrecked machine in its advertising.

