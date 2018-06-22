Some videos raise far more questions than they answer, and this clip of a fifth-generation Honda Prelude pulling a semi truck could be condensed into a minute-long clip of a question mark. Why is this tractor-trailer on what appears to be a suburban street? Where is the Prelude attempting to take it? Why does the Honda driver think his or her sports coupe has the muscle necessary to haul a fully loaded semi? Unfortunately, the clip doesn't specifically answer any of these queries, which leaves us even more perplexed.

While just uploaded on June 21, the YouTube description says this bizarre scene is from December 5, 2017, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. The semi truck was allegedly broken down on the side of the road, and the Prelude driver wanted to be a good Samaritan. Getting the big rig rolling was enough to bump start its engine. According to the description, "the Honda drove off with no problem at all," but it didn't look that way from the video.

The smoke coming from the front end doesn't appear to be from the tires. The fact that it remains even after the Prelude comes to a stop suggests that the haze is coming from the clutch. Even if the Honda is able to drive away afterward, the owner likely has a big repair bill in the near future, making this quite an expensive act of goodwill.

The fifth-generation Prelude isn't an ideal tow vehicle even in the best of circumstances. North American examples of the front-wheel-drive coupe have a 2.2-liter four-cylinder that produces 195 horsepower (145 kilowatts) on early examples with the five-speed manual or 200 hp (149 kW) on models from 1999 to 2001. Regardless of the model year, the powerplant makes 156 pound-feet (212 Newton-meters) of torque. That's plenty of power for an engaging drive but somewhat puny for hauling a big rig.

Source: ViralHog via YouTube