After beautifying the Tokyo Motor Show in October 2017 with its timeless Rolls-Royce-esque design, the Toyota Century has gone on sale in Japan. It comes to replace the previous generation of the large sedan, which was available for no less than 21 years in the Land of the Rising Sun where it serves as the company’s range-topping model.

Described by its creator as being a “cutting-edge chauffeur-driven model,” the new Century has an exorbitant starting price to match its flagship status. Toyota wants a whopping 19,600,000 yen, which works out to $178,183 / €152,750 / £134,009 at current exchange rates. With such a steep asking price, it comes as no surprise the monthly sales target is of only 50 cars.

The supremely classy sedan is even roomier than its predecessor after a stretch of the wheelbase of 65 millimeters (2.55 inches) to guarantee stately legroom for rear passengers relaxing on the massaging and ventilated rear seats. There’s also more headroom than before thanks to a newly developed raised ceiling taking inspiration from an architectural ceiling design to provide extra height in the central area. Getting in and out of the car is easier than before as a result of a height reduction of 15 millimeters (0.6 inches) between the scuff plate and the floor.

The lavishly equipped interior has all the bells and whistles you could think of, including an adjustable power leg rest and a rear-seat entertainment system with a massive 11.6-inch screen. There are a whopping 20 speakers installed all over the cabin, along with a 7-inch touch panel between the rear seats from where the passengers can access a variety of functions, including the electrically operated curtains for extra privacy.

Then there are the things you can’t actually see, such as the abundance of sound-deadening material and an active noise control system to diminish the vibration and noise generated when the engine is fired up and also during acceleration. An electronically controlled adaptive air suspension guarantees a silky smooth ride as you’d come to expect from the most luxurious Toyota ever made.

Not that deep-pocketed owners will care a great deal about what powers their king-sized luxury sedan, but the new Toyota Century is offered exclusively with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 5.0-liter V8 gasoline engine and an electric motor. The V12 engine of the previous generation is no more, but with a combined output of 425 horsepower (317 kilowatts), the new electrified setup actually has significantly more punch considering the old twelve-cylinder unit was rated at 276 hp (206 kW).

The V8 combustion engine in the new Century is good for 375 hp (280 kW) at 6,200 rpm and 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) from 4,000 rpm while the electric motor is rated at 221 hp (165 kW) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft).

Toyota is now taking orders for its locally built crown jewel of the range, which given its price tag, will undoubtedly be a rare sight on the streets of Japan.

Source: Toyota