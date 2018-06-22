American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) has been outfitting otherwise standard pickup trucks with some serious off-road goodies for years. The company is prepared for our apocalyptic future because its products are legit. Its latest creation – the AEV Recruit Ram 1500 – is a proof-of-concept of what the company has to offer for the half-ton pickup truck.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice the suspension lift. It’s a four-inch increase in ride height while maintaining the Ram 1500’s factory front Bilstein air struts and rear airbags. AEV added the lift by using raised mounts and spacer brackets and by using tuned extended-length Bilstein 5100 shocks. The suspension kit included AEV-engineered steering knuckles, made from military-grade A206 T4 cast aluminum, according to AEV, and a four-millimeter stamped-steel skid plate.

On the outside, AEV added a host of exterior protection such as an AEV front bumper that’s stamped from four-millimeter steel. The bumper is home to cast-aluminum tow loops, which pass all original equipment load specifications, mounts for a Warn Zeon 10-S winch, and a Vision X 30-inch LED bar. At the rear, the bumper is again stamped from four-millimeter steel. AEV even upgrades the truck bed, adding bed-corner protection tubes, recessed cup holders, and more cast-aluminum tow loops.

The hood, stamped from 23-gauge galvanized steel, sports two vents that alleviate engine heat. The vents also help channel water away from sensitive electronics in the engine compartment. The AEV raised air intake – the snorkel – is made from cross-linked polyethylene and helps deliver clean, cool air to the engine for maximum performance. The Recruit also sports a black grille and two-tone paint.

Inside, AEV upgrades the upholstery to premium factory-like leather with custom embroidery. There’s an AEV Switch Pod that allows for easy control of the auxiliary lights and accessories. AEV also reprograms the truck’s computer and speed sensor, so both work correctly with the 37-inch tires.

AEV doesn’t say if the Recruit Ram 1500 will enter production – or if the accessories will be made for individual sale. So far, AEV says the truck has received positive reviews at various shows. Right now, AEV-upfitted vehicles are sold through select Jeep/Ram dealerships, and they come covered by a 36-month/36,000-mile warranty. This beast will tickle your off-road fancy.

Source: American Expedition Vehicles