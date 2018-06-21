Chevy finally pulled the wrap off the 2019 Blazer crossover, which will slot between Chevy’s Equinox and Traverse. At its core, the Blazer is a crossover. However, it does sport a very aggressive design. It's difficult not to see similarities in the design of the new Blazer and the 2019 Chevy Camaro.

The front end is reminiscent of the Jeep Cherokee in that the Blazer’s LED daytime running lamps are separate from the low-placed HID headlamps, which surrounds a rather wide grille. The new Chevy sports several design lines down the side of the vehicle. One swoops back from the headlights to the side-view mirrors while another starts at the front wheel arch, runs down the side of the Blazer before kicking upward through the D-pillar and integrating into the rear liftgate spoiler. There’s a third design line that extends from the rear door handles to the signature dual-element LED taillights.

Power comes from either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder or 3.6-liter V6 engine. A nine-speed automatic is the only gearbox available. The four-cylinder engine produces 193 horsepower (143 kilowatts) and 188 pound-feet (255 Newton-meters) of torque. The V6 engine makes 305 hp (227 kW) and 269 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque. Both come standard with stop-start engine technology. All-wheel-drive models receive Traction Select that allows for only the front wheels to receive power when AWD isn’t necessary. The RS and Premier trims receive a more sophisticated twin-clutch AWD system.

The RS and Premier trims also receive aesthetic upgrades as well. For example, the Premier gets additional bright chrome trim while the Blazer RS has a blacked-out appearance.

Inside, the Chevy says the Blazer will have a driver-centric interior. That includes a padded knee area for added comfort, round air vents, and grab handles. Again, you can see the new Camaro's influence here. The Blazer will also receive Chevy’s first Cargo Management System, which is standard on the RS and Premier. It features a rail system and cargo fence to help divide the rear cargo area to better secure smaller items.

Chevy is also packing the new Blazer with loads of technology such as an electronic-locking glovebox, wireless charging, six USB ports, a hands-free power liftgate standard on the RS and Premier, available adaptive cruise control, and available automatic heated steering wheel and automatic heated/ventilated seats that work with the remote start.

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer hits dealerships in early 2019. Pricing information will come closer to the crossover's production date.

