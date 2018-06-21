It hits dealerships in early 2019.
2019 Chevy Blazer
Bold Design Defines 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
ATLANTA, Ga. — Chevrolet is raising the bar on crossover design with the introduction of the 2019 Blazer as the newest member of the industry’s broadest, freshest crossover and SUV lineup since 2015. The all-new contemporary midsize SUV is rooted in attention-grabbing design with seamlessly integrated customer-focused technologies and superb functionality.
“Chevrolet has been at the forefront of each of the major automotive industry trends by anticipating consumer demand and delivering innovative products like Bolt EV, Colorado and Trax,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and head of Global Chevrolet. “The introduction of the all-new Blazer builds on that momentum and further strengthens the most comprehensive lineup of crossovers and SUVs on the market today.”
Slotting between the Equinox and Traverse, the 2019 Blazer will offer unique design elements on each model, appealing to customers seeking distinctive styling and outstanding utility.
Highlights include:
- Bold styling that features a strong grille and muscular proportions.
- Driver-centric interior and distinctive looks on all models.
- Model range includes sporty RS and up-level Premier models.
- Five-passenger seating with up to 64.2 cubic feet (1,818 L) of max cargo space with second-row seats folded flat.
- Adjustable sliding rear seat.
- Available Chevy-first cargo management system with a rail system and cargo fence.
- Available panoramic dual-pane power sunroof.
- Suite of available active safety features.
- Standard 2.5L I-4 and available 3.6L V-6 engines, each backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission.
- Advanced twin-clutch AWD system available.
- 4,500 pounds (2,041 kg) estimated max trailering with the available 3.6L V-6.
- Available Hitch View feature that helps the driver align the hitch with the trailer.
An SUV With Attitude
The 2019 Blazer is the boldest, most progressive expression of the Chevrolet crossover design theme. A wide stance, tight proportions, a high beltline and dramatic sculpting give it a toned, athletic appearance from all angles.
“The Blazer has attitude,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design. “It looks commanding on the road, while fulfilling the promise of versatility at the heart of every Chevy crossover and SUV.”
Each model in the lineup offers a unique look with distinct styling to suit different customers’ tastes, including unique grille appearances, additional bright chrome on the Premier trim and a more sinister-looking, blacked-out appearance for the Blazer RS.
A powerful front end featuring a strong grille, athletic hood lines and low-placed HID headlamps distinguishes all models. The design also features a distinctive lighting execution that separates the headlamps and LED daytime running lamps.
Long, lean and sculpted body sides lead to a rear end highlighted by LED-illuminated Chevy-signature dual-element taillamps, dual exhaust outlets and an integrated tailgate spoiler. The Blazer also offers a range of stylish wheels, starting with standard 18-inch aluminum rims and expanding to available 21-inch wheels on the RS and Premier.
The Blazer’s cabin echoes the bold exterior theme with sporty good looks. The design emphasizes space, craftsmanship and customer personalization, with a wide range of interior styling choices for the different models, achieved through several color and trim choices. Sporty details include a padded knee area, round air vents and grab handles on the doors.
The new Blazer also offers a Chevrolet-first Cargo Management System, standard on RS and Premier models. It features a rail system and cargo fence to help secure smaller items by dividing the cargo area.
Seamless Technology and Connectivity
The 2019 Blazer is designed to offer occupants seamless connectivity, intuitive controls and a host of convenience features that help make the drive more comfortable.
Features include:
- Hitch Guidance — Available on models with the 3.6L engine, it aids in aligning the Blazer’s hitch to a trailer by showing the center line on the rear-vision camera.
- Hitch View — This available feature complements Hitch Guidance by showing a top-down view, making it easier to hitch a trailer without a second person to assist.
- Electronic-locking glove box — A Chevy first, it offers added storage security, and is roomy enough to fit a small handbag. The glove box is locked with the vehicle’s Valet Mode, which is accessible through the Settings menu.
- Automatic heated steering wheel and automatic heated/ventilated front seats — These available features work with Remote Start and/or automatic climate control to automatically adjust temperature to help maintain comfort.
- Comfort-open windows — Activated by the key fob, this feature allows all windows to roll down to help heat escape before occupants enter the vehicle. • Heated outboard rear seats are available on RS and standard on Premier.
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Camera Mirror are available on RS and Premier.
- Hands-free power liftgate with Bowtie logo projection is standard on RS and Premier.
- Wireless charging and six USB ports are available.
When it comes to connectivity, an 8-inch-diagonal color touchscreen running Chevrolet Infotainment 3 is standard, along with 4G LTE Wi-Fi (with 1-month/3GB data trial) and Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 compatibility.
Performance and Capability
The new Blazer is powered by a standard 2.5L I-4 engine rated at 193 hp (143 kW) and 188 lb-ft of torque (255 Nm). A 3.6L V-6 is also available, offering 305 hp (227 kW) and 269 lb-ft of torque (365 Nm). Both direct-injected engines feature intelligent stop/start technology that seamlessly shuts off the engine when power is not needed, based on a variety of driving factors, and both are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
“The Chevrolet Blazer is more than just good looks,” said Waqar Hashim, Blazer chief engineer. “Both the Ecotec® 2.5L four-cylinder engine and 3.6L V-6 engine are paired to Chevrolet’s nine-speed automatic transmission, providing drivers a great balance between performance and efficiency.”
Traction Select is standard on all models and allows the driver to make real-time adjustments to the vehicle’s driving mode to account for varying road conditions. On AWD models, it also allows the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, meaning drivers can opt to have their vehicle operate in FWD when AWD capability is not necessary.
RS and Premier models offer a more sophisticated twin-clutch AWD technology that helps optimize traction for every condition. It provides excellent performance in wet, snowy and icy conditions, while also providing enhanced stability in dry weather.
Available Early 2019
The Chevrolet Blazer will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2019. Additional details and pricing will be announced closer to the start of production.