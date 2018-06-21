An optional aerodynamics pack completes the look.
ABT Sportsline has a new performance package available for Audi’s RS3 sedan that adds power and some cosmetic upgrades. Out of the gate, the Audi RS3 sedan produces 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 2.5-liter engine. However, for the folks over at ABT, 400 hp is amateur hour.
The Audi RS3 by ABT makes 500 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. That’s quite an increase. ABT does this by adding the ABT Engine Control (AEC) unit, which the company develops in-house. While the AEC is a necessity, the tuner also added a few performance parts for good measure.
The tuner offers an ABT intercooler and an ABT stainless-steel exhaust system to help crank up the power. The company wraps all three pieces in the ABT Power R package. This gives the sedan a top speed of 186 miles per hour and a zero-to-62 mph time of 3.7 seconds. The AEC unit alone helps the RS3 sedan produce 460 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, allowing for a top speed of 174 mph.
ABT also offers an optional aerodynamics package that includes several ABT-branded parts such as a front lip, grille add-on, rear skirt set, and fender inserts. The car also receives the ABT muffler system with two 102-millimeter double pipes finished in black chrome. That’s not all. ABT upgrades the suspension with its own parts, including ABT suspension springs and anti-roll bars. The German tuner also adds a brake upgrade kit, and the choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels.
The tuner also offers interior options as well. It appears the example from ABT shows some added carbon-fiber pieces throughout the interior including the steering wheel and seat bases. There’s also “ABT” embroidered on the front-seat headrests.
The Audi RS3 sedan is already a sleeper sedan. The added ABT bits make its true performance intentions better known to otherwise aloof competition.
Audi RS3 Sedan By ABT
Power like a jetpack – the new ABT Audi RS3 sedan with 500 HP
