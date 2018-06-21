Considering the Range Rover Evoque has been around in its current iteration since 2011, it should come at no surprise that the SUV is getting a refresh. Our rendering artists have digitally imagined the exterior of the updated Evoque, but now spy photos show us what the cabin could look like when it reaches production.

Similar styling to the current model carries over; a central touchscreen system – designated for navigation, radio, and other primary features – sits atop a larger touchscreen that controls HVAC functions. It looks almost identical to the current model, apart from the light restyling on the upper section which sees the flat, tablet-style screen now more integrated into the dash surrounded by sharper angles.

Not a ton has changed, though. The instrument cluster appears to carry over unmodified from the current model, but the steering wheel adopts Land Rover's new "hidden-until-lit" switches, and the gear shift lever look similar to the Jaguar E-Pace. Of course, this is still a prototype, so many of those features could be camouflaged as not to give away the final production design.

On the outside, the Evoque is still completely covered up. The heavy camouflage only gives us an idea of what to expect in terms of visual updates. The headlights, grille, and lower vent appear unchanged from previous prototypes, and the wheels, too, carry over unchanged on one of the prototypes, likely ripped from the current Autobiography trim.

In terms of power, expect the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine to carry over. A modest power update is expected. We’ll have to wait and see if Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division will work its magic on the small SUV in an effort to chase rivals like the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 and the Audi SQ3.

Source: Automedia