The new Volvo S60 is one hot number; it borrows its styling from Volvo siblings like the S90 and V60 before it. The Swedish marque hopes this sharp new look will entice buyers in this segment. Even more enticing, though, might be the price; the cheapest trim level starts at just $35,800 with the T5 turbocharged engine.

But once you start selecting options on Volvo's online configurator, things do get pricey. The most-expensive trim level – the S60 Inscription – starts at $42,900 with the 250-horsepower (186-kilowatt) T5 engine equipped. Opt for the T6 engine with 316-hp (235-kW) instead, and that number jumps up to $47,400. The most-expensive option, though, is the T8 plug-in hybrid, which starts at $55,400 and comes with 400 hp (298 kW).

Only one exterior color option – Black Stone – comes standard. If you want one of the seven other color options instead, including Crystal White, Osmium Grey, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, Fusion Red, Birch Light, or Pebble Grey, it will set you back an extra $695. A set of 18-inch Inscription wheels also comes standard, but 19-inch units can be optioned for another $800.

In the cabin, buyers can choose from four standard leather options: Amber, Blond, Charcoal, and Maroon. Nappa leather, meanwhile, available in the same four colors, adds on a massage and ventilated option for $2,200. Two trim options come standard, Linear Lime wood, or a lighter Driftwood. Heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel are another $750.

Options, like a Bowers and Wilkens premium sound system ($3,200), and a charcoal headliner ($200) hike the price a bit more. At the end of it, a fully loaded S60 Inscription will set you back $63,990, including the $995 destination fee. A fully loaded R-Design model is a bit less expensive, coming in at $60,790. For what it’s worth, Volvo doesn’t list a price for its range-topping S60 T8 Polestar Engineered option just yet.

Source: Volvo