Half-mile racing is all about speed. Single vehicles set off the line and try to reach the highest velocity possible in 2,640 feet (804.7 meters). The record for these runs is getting ever faster, and a new video captures the moment when a new top speed title is set. It's a fascinating look at the work that goes into maximizing a vehicle's performance for a single purpose.

Underground Racing arrived at the Pikes Peak Airstrip Attack as the current record holder and was looking to go even faster. Its biturbo Lamborghini Huracan is the fastest machine in the half mile with a top speed of 256.99 miles per hour (413.6 kilometers per hour).

Over the course of the event, the Lambo gets increasingly fast. Early runs show it hitting 244 mph (392.7 kph), and the team continues tweaking the car to deal with a lack of traction. The speeds only get higher from there. Eventually, the coupe exactly matches its record by hitting 256.99 mph again. Then, on the final run, the Huracan goes even faster by blasting to 259.67 mph (417.9 kph) – 2.68-mph (4.3-kph) faster than the previous record.

While this is going on, the video also captures the travails of a guy trying to take a Nissan GT-R to record-breaking speeds. While he's not as successful as the Underground Racing crew, his car still manages to hit an incredibly impressive 253.52 mph (408 kph).

Underground Racing is among the premier tuners of creating vehicles that can reach crazy speeds in the half mile. On May 21, 2017, one of its modified Huracans set a record for the time by hitting 250 mph (402 kph). Another of the firm's tweaked Lambos reached 238.6 mph (383.9 km/h) in 2015 – also a title-holding speed at that point.

Source: 1320video via YouTube