Hyundai is planning a range of warmed-over N-Line products slotted just underneath its hardcore N range. Already we’ve seen a heavily camouflaged i30 N-Line hatchback, finished with a light performance treatment, but now new spy photos show the handsome hatchback completely uncovered testing on the Nürburgring.

Like its more-hardcore sibling, the i30 N-Line adopts a number of sporty design cues. The front fascia gets more aggressive with a larger lower grille and a red accent detail on the diffuser. LED running lights are also embedded into the accenting grilles, and give the vehicle a more upscale look. The i30 N-Line also appears to get unique wheels over its standard counterpart.

Out back, a few of the same sporty design elements carry over. The bumper is now more sculpted, and a larger diffuser with red accents continues the aggressive theme. The same dual exhaust tips spotted on the prototype can also be found.

While the full-on N model may produce 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque, don’t expect the same figures on the N-Line trim. With the standard i30 producing either 118 hp (87 kW) or 138 hp (102 kW), depending on the trim, the i30 N-Line should be closer to 200 hp (149 kW).

While U.S. buyers won’t be able to get their hands on the i30 N-Line, the European market should expect the hatchback in just a few months. The full-on N version – which is already available in the region – costs €39,995 (approximately $46,375). The N-Line will undoubtedly be less expensive when it does go on sale.

Those in the U.S. hoping to take home a hot Hyundai will have to wait for the arrival of the Veloster N. The hatchback produces the same 275 hp as the i30 N, and goes on sale later in the year.

Source: Automedia