The mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette ranks as one the most highly anticipated vehicles on the automotive landscape, and a new spy video provides a glimpse of the revolutionary 'Vette during acceleration testing.

The clip edits together three runs of the mid-engined coupe speeding away from a stop. The test driver doesn't appear to be pushing the 'Vette to its limit. This looks more like what happens when you need to get away from a traffic light quickly, rather than launching down a drag strip.

Given the 'Vette's sound in this and earlier clips, there's little doubt that a V8 is sitting behind the driver. While rumors suggest that a turbocharged powerplant would be available, this one sounds naturally aspirated because it lacks the tell-tale whistle of a forced induction engine.

The current rumors suggest the 'Vette would be available with three engine options. The naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 would be the base powerplant and have around 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). A version of the 4.2-liter biturbo V8 from the new CT6 V-Sport allegedly produces around 650 hp (485 kW) in the Corvette. Speculation also suggests the possibility of a range-topping biturbo 5.5-liter V8 with about 850 hp (634 kW).

Another thing to note is the speed of the shifts of the Corvette in this clip. It sounds fast enough for this car to be using a dual-clutch gearbox, rather than a traditional manual.

On the second run, you can also hear the 'Vette chirp its tires, which doesn't happen on the other two launches. The road appears to be somewhat damp, so Chevy's engineers might be testing the traction control by turning the system on and off.

The current speculation indicates the C8 Corvette goes on sale for the 2020 model year, and it would debut sometime in 2019. Chevy would reportedly keep producing some versions of the existing generation of the 'Vette for customers who prefer having the engine in front of them.

Source: Automedia