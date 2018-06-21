The Toyota Camry is all set to make a spectacular return to the European roads – as a hybrid model. It’s been 14 years since we last saw the big Japanese sedan on the Old continent, and the introduction of the new Camry Hybrid means the demise of the Europe-only Avensis range, which has managed only disappointing sales.

The eight-generation Camry is already on sale worldwide, having made its official debut at the Detroit Мotor Show in January 2017. The European version will be tweaked specifically for the region, with revised handling and suspension.

The new Camry is based on the TNGA – Toyota New Global Architecture – platform, which also underpins the latest version of the Prius and the C-HR SUV. It will be powered by a 2.5-liter gasoline engine paired up with the carmaker’s now-familiar hybrid electric system.

Toyota says that the aim with the TNGA setup was to make its cars more fun to drive. The arrival of the hybrid Camry will mean that Toyota has an expansive range of eight different hybrid vehicles on offer in Europe, starting with the Yaris supermini and moving on up to the RAV4 SUV.

The Camry is an important model for the Japanese manufacturer – it has sold more than 19 million times since its debut in 1982 and is available in more than 100 countries worldwide. The car currently achieves annual sales of more than 700,000 units, which Toyota says makes it the world’s best-selling model in its class.

Specifications and further details about the Euro-spec sedan will be announced at a later date. Sales are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

Source: Toyota