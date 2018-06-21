The Camry hasn't been on the Old continent for 14 years.
The Toyota Camry is all set to make a spectacular return to the European roads – as a hybrid model. It’s been 14 years since we last saw the big Japanese sedan on the Old continent, and the introduction of the new Camry Hybrid means the demise of the Europe-only Avensis range, which has managed only disappointing sales.
The eight-generation Camry is already on sale worldwide, having made its official debut at the Detroit Мotor Show in January 2017. The European version will be tweaked specifically for the region, with revised handling and suspension.
The new Camry is based on the TNGA – Toyota New Global Architecture – platform, which also underpins the latest version of the Prius and the C-HR SUV. It will be powered by a 2.5-liter gasoline engine paired up with the carmaker’s now-familiar hybrid electric system.
Toyota says that the aim with the TNGA setup was to make its cars more fun to drive. The arrival of the hybrid Camry will mean that Toyota has an expansive range of eight different hybrid vehicles on offer in Europe, starting with the Yaris supermini and moving on up to the RAV4 SUV.
The Camry is an important model for the Japanese manufacturer – it has sold more than 19 million times since its debut in 1982 and is available in more than 100 countries worldwide. The car currently achieves annual sales of more than 700,000 units, which Toyota says makes it the world’s best-selling model in its class.
Specifications and further details about the Euro-spec sedan will be announced at a later date. Sales are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2019.
Source: Toyota
After an absence of 14 years, Toyota is re-introducing the Camry in Western Europe, to maintain the brand’s presence in the D/E-sedan segment.
Available as a self-charging hybrid electric, the new Camry expands Toyota’s European line-up of hybrid electric vehicles to 8 models.
Its 2.5-litre hybrid electric powertrain combines fuel efficiency and low emissions and quiet operation with more power and greater responsiveness.
The all-new Camry is the 8th generation of a car that has won countless awards and distinctions since it first went on sale in 1982. The model is sold in more than 100 countries globally, with sales totalling over 19 million units to date.
With annual sales of more than 700,000 units, Camry remains the best-selling D/E-segment sedan in the world.
The latest generation Camry showcases Toyota's New Global Architecture (TNGA) design and engineering philosophy. TNGA places enthusiast-oriented 'fun to drive' characteristics and alluring styling on an equal footing with superlative build quality, highly efficient packaging, and innovative, user-friendly technology.
As a result, the all-new Camry builds on all the core values that have made it so popular to date -segment-leading levels of QDR (quality, durability and reliability), quietness and ride quality- with head-turning new exterior and interior design, outstanding comfort and roominess, state-of-the-art powertrain technology and newfound levels of driving pleasure, thanks to driving dynamics specifically tuned for the European market
Its elegant and dynamic exterior features a cabin with an extended roofline to ensure occupant comfort, combined with compact side glazing that fits within the wheelbase to create a uniquely stylish, sporting appearance.
The interior represents an ideal fusion of style, comfort and craftsmanship. In the front, the sensuous curves of the new dashboard enclose an ergonomically excellent, driver-focused cockpit environment, whilst the rear offers passengers remarkably spacious and highly comfortable accommodation.
The new Camry Hybrid will be available throughout Western Europe in the first quarter of 2019.