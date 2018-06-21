The new kid on the block when it comes to track toys is from The Netherlands and it’s called Silvermine. The 11 Sports Racer wants to serve as a viable alternative to the more established names in this segment such as Lotus, Caterham, Ariel, and KTM – just to name a few. It has been in development for several years and it will be unveiled in final production guise on June 29 at the Concours d'Élégance Apeldoorn.

Limited strictly to five cars, the 11 SR will be built to order and is going to carry an exorbitant starting price of €250,000, which works out to $287,953 at current exchange rates. To put that number into perspective, a Lamborghini Huracan Performante kicks off from $274,390. So, what do you get for that kind of money?

Well, the two-seater Silvermine 11 SR is built by hand and uses components obtained from renowned suppliers from the exciting world of motorsports. The bits and pieces have been specifically designed for the track-focused machine and it will take between six to nine months to assemble a car and have it delivered to its rightful owner.

At the core of the 11 SR are an aluminum / Nomex honeycomb central frame and a six-cylinder 3.0-liter engine developing 325 horsepower. Silvermine is also selling a more road-oriented “Street” version with 225 hp and a five-speed syncromesh transmission instead of the track car’s sequential six-speed ‘box. But it’s the more focused version you’d rather have, complete with a limited-slip differential, adjustable suspension, quick-release steering wheel, and race-spec adjustable dampers.

The Sports Racer rides on 17-inch center-locking wheels and uses motorsport-derived brakes, while the low curb weight is granted by a carbon fiber body. Other goodies worth mentioning include the aerodynamic package, a launch control function, and race seats with six-point safety harness.

The more docile Street model sits 50 millimeters (almost 2 inches) higher and uses a composite body, which according to Silvermine can be personalized according to the owner’s tastes. It features smaller 16-inch center-locking alloys and has softer springs to make it more enjoyable on a normal road.

Time will tell whether the 11 SR with its retro design will generate enough interest to make the project feasible in a niche market in which customers already have quite a few options to pick from.

Source: Silvermine via AutoRai