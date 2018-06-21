Criticized by some, praised by others, the coupe-SUV genre is here to say whether we like it or not. After Audi’s recent unveiling of the Q8, it looks like another rich member of the Volkswagen Group is getting ready to come out with its own niche model that attempts to combine two very different body styles. According to a recent report from German magazine Auto Bild, Bentley will extend the Bentayga family to include a second member tentatively called “Bentayga Sport” as early as next year.

Sportier and more agile than the regular model, the model in question is expected to get a coupe-like sloping roofline that will surely eat into the available headroom for rear passengers and is expected to have a negative impact on cargo capacity as well. It will all be for the sake of extra style, with more and more people willing to pay the premium to get a BMW X6 instead of the regular X5, a Mercedes GLE Coupe rather than the GLE, and presumably a Q8 instead of a Q7.

The other design changes Bentley is working on for the Bentayga Sport will allegedly give us a taste of what’s to come in terms of a mid-cycle facelift for the standard version of Crewe’s opulent SUV.

The Bentayga Sport – or whatever it will be called – is not the only new derivative Bentley is preparing as it was only last week when the company’s design boss briefly talked about what will be a go-faster Bentayga Speed. He mentioned something about a “big change” in design together with the other upgrades you’d come to expect from a Speed-badged model.

Putting two and two together, there’s a good chance we could be dealing with the very same model. It is possible the Bentayga Speed will adopt a coupe-infused design while packing more punch from its massive W12 engine.

If the reports are accurate, we will find out what’s what before the end of the decade.

Source: Auto Bild