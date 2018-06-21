Ok, we have to admit we’re a bit infatuated with the new Volvo S60. A gorgeous alternative to the German trio as well as the XE and Giulia, the new luxury sedan is a breath of fresh air in the hugely competitive segment. Be it the sporty R-Design trim or the posh Inscription, the midsize four-door model is quite the looker.

But there’s more to the S60 than its great design as the S60 has been developed from the ground up by utilizing Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform shared with the XC60 and also the bigger 90 Series cars. It offers up to 415 horsepower in the flagship T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid with the new “Polestar Engineered” specification joining the usual front-wheel-drive T5, the all-wheel-drive T6, and the regular all-paw T8 models.

Check out the reveal article: 2019 Volvo S60 Delivers Sharp Styling, Up To 415 HP

The 2019 S60 will go down in Volvo’s history as being the very first car to be built by the Swedes in the United States, specifically at the new plant located outside Charleston, South Carolina. The sedan will be all alone on the assembly line until 2021 when the next-generation XC90 will join the party.

Bear in mind the range topper tweaked by Polestar is going to be offered in “extremely limited quantities,” so you’d better act fast to snatch one. It will be well worth the effort considering it’s going to pack a little bit more torque (494 lb-ft / 670 Nm), bespoke 19-inch wheels, as well as Polestar-optimized Brembo brakes, strut brace, and Öhlins shock absorbers.

Customer deliveries of the new Volvo S60 are scheduled to commence during the fourth quarter of 2018. The Cheapest version money can buy costs $35,800 for the T5 Momentum and rises to $55,400 for the T8 Inscription, with pricing for the Polestar Engineered model to be announced at a later date.

Source: Volvo