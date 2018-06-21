A new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is approaching, and Netflix, the show’s new home, has an exciting new trailer to get fans ready for 12 new episodes. Seinfeld, along with Matthew Broderick, bookends a 93-second best-of-season-10 highlight reel that shows the comedians and the cars that visit during the new season.

This season, which hits Netflix July 6, stars an abundance of famous comedians such as Hasan Minhaj, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Neil Brennan, Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon, Ellen DeGeneres, Alec Baldwin, Zach Galifianakis, John Mulaney, Dana Carvey, and the late Jerry Lewis. All are cracking jokes, talking comedic shop, and, from the looks of it, drinking plenty of coffee while enjoying the assortment of cars Seinfeld brings along.

The opening of the trailer, a black-and-white retro intro, has Seinfeld and Broderick milling about a vintage Volkswagen Beetle. They discuss the show’s short runtime, and how they don’t want to waste viewers’ time. This is a quick-hitting show, and the trailer is no different. One cute aspect of the trailer comes at the end when Seinfeld drives off with the Beetle, Broderick running to catch up. The screen goes blank before reading “Think Short.” That’s a play on the classic Volkswagen Beetle ad of “Think Small.”

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is a great sleeper show to get comedy fans interested in cars. While the cars are rarely the primary focus of the show, some of the previous vehicles are classics, and it’s always fascinating to listen to comedians converse.

Not only is season 10 available on Netflix, but the show’s entire catalog is there as well. Previously, the Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee aired on Crackle, another streaming service.

Source: Netflix via YouTube