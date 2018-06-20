We know Chevy will introduce a new Blazer sometime later this year. What we thought would be a new crossover though, appears to be a merchandising opportunity for the automaker. Or some intelligent marketing that feels like an idea from Dad Jokes 101. To tease the new crossover, Chevy posted four innocuous photos to Facebook of a gentleman in a teal blazer of the jacketed variety. You can almost hear the internet’s collective eye-roll.

One image is a full view of the man. Then there are three specific close-ups that could mean something to hardcore Chevy Blazer fans. Or maybe not. There’s a picture of a handkerchief in the jacket’s breast pocket, an image of four sleeve buttons, and a pair of sunglasses tucked into the inside pocket. Maybe the handkerchief represents a possible interior seat pattern while the design on the sunglasses could describe the look of interior trim pieces. And the four buttons hint at a four-cylinder engine.

Or, Chevy is getting out ahead of any comparisons to the upcoming Ford Bronco. Ford is quite adamant the Bronco will be a real, no-compromise, body-on-frame 4x4 featuring solid front and rear axles. Spy photos of the 2019 Chevy Blazer show a more traditional crossover that’s not looking to compete with its crosstown rival’s resurrected nameplate. Heavy camouflage can easily fool onlookers. Distinguishing the covered Blazer from a new Equinox would be challenging. The Blazer does ride on the same Chi platform that underpins the second-generation GMC Acadia, and the new Cadillac XT5.

The spied prototype lacks the stature of something that’d be ready to tackle the wilderness. That doesn’t mean there isn’t an off-road version coming. It’s just unlikely it's the same caliber as the Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. The 2019 Blazer looks more ready to take on the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano than dusty, off-road trails.

The photos could emphasize the Blazer’s possible intentions – that it’s sophisticated and stylish. Even Chevy’s own Facebook caption hints at the new crossover’s fashionable aspirations – “The hottest look of the year. Coming soon.”

We should see the real 2019 Chevy Blazer by the end of the year. Hopefully, the reveal is with fewer dad jokes.

Source: Chevrolet via Facebook