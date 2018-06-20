Take a very early look at the next-gen Octavia

The next-generation Skoda Octavia reportedly doesn't arrive until 2020, but new spy shots provide a very early look at a test mule on the road. The company keeps the model under very heavy camouflage that significantly limits a look at the changes that the designers have in mind. 

2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule
Skoda Octavia facelift

Rather than being the all-new vehicle, this appears to be an existing example of the Octavia with a few tweaks. Up front, the grille appears to sit lower on the nose because the top of it only rises slightly above the lower section of the headlights. A curving section about the grille might indicate that the opening is actually larger than it appears here, though. A section of tape on the passenger side likely conceals a sensor of some kind.

2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule
Skoda Octavia facelift

The camouflaged rear seems to be a red herring. There are no major differences between what Skoda is covering here and the design of the existing vehicle.

The next-generation Octavia would ride on the latest version of Volkswagen Group's MQB platform. If it's similar to changes for the next-gen VW Golf, then increased use of lightweight materials would help shed pounds off the new model. The Skoda could even shed pounds if the designers decide to make the next-gen model slightly larger than the current one.

Latest Scoops On Skoda:

Skoda Kodiaq RS Sets 7-Seat SUV Nurburgring Record
How Much Power's Left In This 432,000-Mile Skoda Octavia 1.9 TDI?

Powertrain details are a mystery for the new Octavia. In general, Volkswagen Group is moving away from diesel engines. For example, there isn't a turbodiesel available at launch for the new A1 Sportback. However, the existing Octavia is available with a wide range of oil burners. For better fuel economy, Skoda could look to come of VW Group's hybrid powerplants. A plug-in hybrid is possible, too.

Source: Automedia

2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule Spy Shots

2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule
10 photos
2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule 2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule 2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule 2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule 2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule 2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule 2020 Skoda Octavia Test Mule

Skoda Octavia

Skoda Octavia
Explore

More photos

1998 Skoda Octavia 1.9 TDI
1998 Skoda Octavia 1.9 TDI
2017 Skoda Octavia facelift all versions
2017 Skoda Octavia facelift all versions
Skoda Octavia RS Combi by ABT
Skoda Octavia RS Combi by ABT
2017 Skoda Octavia
2017 Skoda Octavia
2017 Skoda Octavia RS, Scout facelift
2017 Skoda Octavia RS, Scout facelift
2017 Skoda Octavia facelift
2017 Skoda Octavia facelift