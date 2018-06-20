The sleek new sedan will start at $35,800.
Following an extensive teasing campaign, and the debut of the voluptuous new V60 wagon, Volvo has an all-new vehicle with the same stunning design language. At its South Carolina manufacturing facility, the Swedish marque today unveiled its new S60 sedan – and it’s just as beautiful as the spacious sibling on which it’s based.
The front fascia adopts similar styling to most all new Volvos before it, including the "Thor’s Hammer" LED headlights, vertically oriented grille, and sculpted lower diffuser. Unlike the larger S90, though, the midsize sedan is a bit sharper; the running lights extend closer to the grille, and the lower diffuser is more angular.
Considering the S60 rides on the same Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) as the V60, the two vehicles share a few of the same powertrain options, too. The 250-horsepower (186-kilowatts) T5 comes standard with front-wheel drive, with an optional 316-hp (235-kW) T6 option available with an all-wheel-drive setup.
Two turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid engine options can also be had. The former T6 Twin Engine with all-wheel-drive generates 340 horsepower, while the more-powerful T8 Twin Engine all-wheel-drive option produces 400 hp (298 kW). Buyers can also opt for the Polestar Engineered trim on the T8, which includes upgrades to wheels, brakes, suspension, and engine control, as well as boosting output to 415 hp (309 kW).
Like the V60, Volvo’s nine-inch Sensus Connect touchscreen infotainment system comes standard. It includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and has the ability to act as 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Standard automatic emergency braking, oncoming lane mitigation, optional rear cross traffic alert, and optional Pilot Assist – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration, and braking up to 80 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour).
The new Volvo S60 will start at $35,800 (not including the $995 destination fee) for the T5 Momentum model, and will cost upwards of $55,400 for the T8. Three trim levels are offered through the Care By Volvo subscription service: the S60 T6 Momentum, which will cost $755 a month, the S60 T6 AWD R-Design, which will cost $850 a month, and the S60 T8 Polestar. Pricing for the latter trim will be announced at a later date.
The 2019 V60 hits the production line at Volvo’s South Carolina manufacturing facility later in the year, with deliveries expected shortly thereafter in quarter four.
Source: Volvo
2019 Volvo S60
Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today revealed the new S60 mid-size premium sports sedan at the company’s first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
The new Charleston plant is officially inaugurated today. The combined car launch and factory opening reinforce Volvo Cars’ commitment to the US, an important market for the company and its new premium sports sedan. The new S60 is the first Volvo car made in the US.
“The new S60 is one of the most exciting Volvo cars we’ve ever made,” said Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “It is a true driver’s car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars.”
The new S60 is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel offer, signalling the company’s industry-leading commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine. In 2017 Volvo Cars was the first global car maker to announce its strategy that from 2019 all new models will be electrified.
Two turbo-charged and super-charged plug-in hybrid petrol engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp*. Volvo’s proven T5 and T6 petrol engines will be available at launch.
In a first for the segment, customers can access the new S60 via Volvo Cars’ new premium subscription service Care by Volvo, which offers car access with no down payment via a monthly flat-fee subscription rather than ownership. Care by Volvo makes having a car as transparent, easy and hassle free as having a phone.
“The active chassis and drive modes deliver excellent control and an engaged performance that makes this a driver’s car,” said Henrik Green, senior vice president for research and development at Volvo Cars. “It also brings the acclaimed technology from our 90 Series and other 60 Series cars into this segment, making it one of the best sports sedans on the market.”
The new S60 shares Volvo Cars’ own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system with the new V60 premium mid-size estate, launched earlier this year, as well as the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and award-winning XC60, all of which have achieved industry-leading safety ratings. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.
The City Safety with Autobrake technology assists the driver in avoiding potential collisions, and is the only system on the market to recognise pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In a world first for the mid-size sedan segment, City Safety now also engages auto braking to mitigate oncoming collisions.
The optional Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 130km/h – has been upgraded with improved cornering performance. The S60 also includes Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation and other steering assistance systems. The optional Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake further enhances safety for people inside and outside the car.
Volvo Cars’ Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and keeps drivers connected at all times. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.
Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.
Polestar Engineered is available exclusively on the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid and is a complete offer that upgrades the car’s wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit, boosting the S60 T8 combined output to 415hp*.