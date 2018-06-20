Jeep’s smallest SUV, the Renegade, has a new look. With a minor nip here and a slight tuck there – particularly on the front fascia, which adopts more aggressive styling – the small SUV has been refreshed for 2019. Now, alongside a facelift, we know all the details that will accompany the new look when it goes on sale.

A range of engine options will be offered. To start, a 1.0-liter gas option will be available, producing 120 horsepower (89 kilowatts). A slightly larger 1.3-liter unit will also be available, producing either 150 or 180 hp (111 or 134 kW) depending on the trim. If it’s diesel you’re after, a 1.6-liter option with 120 hp or a 2.0-liter unit with 140 or 170 hp (104 or 126 kW) will also come as an option. Depending on trim, buyers can also choose from either a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed dual-clutch, or a nine-speed automatic.

The new look, highlighted by more modern headlights, a new lower fascia, and trapezoidal wheel arches will come standard on all Renegade trims. The particular model (pictured above in yellow) – a fully loaded 2019 Trailhawk trim – adopts the same hood stripe, Trail-Rated badging, and unique wheels as the outgoing version.

Safety also gets an upgrade. The Renegade gains new features throughout the range like lane departure warning with speed assist, standard traffic sign recognition, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking on the mid-range Limited trim. Both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options will be available, with Selec-Terrain traction control, hill start assist, and hill descent control features upping its off-road chops even more significantly.

The 2019 Jeep Renegade will go on sale in September, and will be available in four different trim levels: Sport, Longitude, Limited, and Trailhawk. The new Renegade will be the first Jeep product built in Italy, at FCA’s Melfi SATA Plant.

Source: Jeep