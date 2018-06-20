Even though Mazda has downplayed turbocharged engines in the past, the Japanese marque has seemingly come around to the idea. The large CX-9 SUV makes do with a 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, as does the updated Mazda6 sedan. Now rumors point to a third Mazda offering with a boosted unit – and no, it’s not a Miata.

According to a certification document from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) (uncovered by the website The Truth About Cars), Mazda might be using the same 2.5-liter turbocharged engine found on the CX-9 in its best-selling CX-5, too. The document pictured here shows Mazda testing the engine on both vehicles in the U.S.

The 2.5-liter turbocharged unit would be a welcomed addition to the naturally aspirated range. Currently the CX-5 is offered either with a 2.0-liter Skyactiv four-cylinder producing 156 horsepower (116 kilowatts) and 150 pound-feet (203 Newton-meters) of torque, or a non-turbocharged 2.5-liter with 187 hp (139 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm). The turbocharged engine on the CX-9, meanwhile, produces a hefty 227 hp (169 kW) and 310l lb-ft of torque, while the 6 pumps out a bit more, 250 hp (186 kW) and 310 lb-ft.

But while turbocharged engines will undoubtedly have more of a place in the Mazda lineup moving forward, don’t discount diesel just yet. Mazda says diesel engines still have a home in its vehicles in the U.S. Spy photos have even previewed a Mazda6 with a Skyactiv-D at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

No word on when we’ll officially see the turbocharged CX-5 – or how much horsepower the new setup will produce – but we expect to see the option sometime towards the end of the year, or early in 2019. Already rumors suggest that Mazda could debut its all-new 3 at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

Source: CARB via The Truth About Cars