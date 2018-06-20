Taking a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and adding design cues from the 2005-2006 Ford GT doesn't seem like an idea that should work. They're great things separately, but combining a classic muscle car and retro-tinged supercar just sounds weird. However, the team at Eckert's Rod & Custom spent three years and 11,000 man hours to make this weird amalgamation into a reality. The result that the shop dubbed the Mach 40 came out great.

The team started with a beat-up '69 Mustang Mach 1 that was essentially just a rolling shell. From there, the builders created a new, extended chassis to create enough room behind the driver to mount a 5.4-liter supercharged V8 from a wrecked GT. The machine required extensive fabrication, including creating a clamshell rear deck and creating a new suspension setup taking into account the mid-mounted engine. Plus, there was the complex task of making sure there was adequate cooling for the new powerplant.

The shop also took the time to give the engine some more grunt by replacing the stock 2.4-liter supercharger with a 4.0-liter unit from Whipple. A dyno run at the end of the video shows the vehicle producing 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts) and 580 pound-feet (786 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels – a big upgrade over the GT's factory rating of 550 hp (410 kW) 500 lb-ft (678 Nm). The builders also have a dial in the cabin for tweaking the ECU to boost the output to 850 hp (634 kW).

The cabin has a very retro look. The driver grips a dished steering wheel and looks at four circular gauge pods. There isn't a modern infotainment system, and the radio is hidden. A mix of red and black leather upholsters the interior. A glass panel separates occupants from the engine, but it's still likely plenty loud in there with the engine just a few inches away from their ears.

Source: DIY Garage via YouTube