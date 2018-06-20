The day has finally come for Volvo to introduce the all-new S60 and to also unveil the company’s very first U.S. factory where the sedan will be assembled beginning with this fall. Before the car debuts in just a few hours from now, the Geely-owned brand is giving us a first look at its manufacturing plant located in Charleston, South Carolina from where the S60 will be exported worldwide.

The factory can put together up to 150,000 cars per year at full capacity and will also be responsible for production of the next-generation XC90 beginning with 2021. Volvo broke ground at the new facility back in 2015 and over the coming years it will invest approximately $1.1 billion and create about 4,000 new jobs at its new plant in Charleston.

The company goes on to mention about 1,500 people will be employed by the end of 2018 at the new site. The facility located in South Carolina covers 1,600 acres while the building spaces occupy 2.3 million square feet. This U.S. plant joins two manufacturing factories in Europe where Volvo also has an engine plant. In China, where parent company Geely has its headquarters, Volvo utilizes three car factories and an engine plant.

Following an extensive teaser campaign, the next-generation S60 will premiere today at the factory in Charleston during a special event that will be livestreamed beginning with 11 AM ET / 3 PM GMT. The featured version is expected to be the new Polestar Engineered model set to be positioned on top of the range, above the T8 Twin Engine. It will have not only a little bit more power, but also some other hardware upgrades inherited from the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe.

The S60 is the penultimate new Volvo to be released before the end of the decade, with the next-gen V40 coming in 2019 to be the last one.

Source: Volvo