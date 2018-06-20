After unveiling the updated MX-5 at home in Japan about a week ago, Mazda has now taken the wraps off its European cousin featuring an assortment of upgrades. By far the most important is for the 2.0-liter gasoline engine that can rev all the way up to 7,500 rpm compared to its predecessor that had a redline of 6,800 rpm.

Mazda says the larger of the two Skyactiv-G engines offered for the Miata is now pushing out 184 PS, which works out to 182 horsepower. It presents a significant increase of 24 hp compared to the previous model and comes along with a minor torque increase of 5 Nm (4 lb-ft) to 205 Nm (151 lb-ft). It remains to be seen whether the power bump has had an impact on performance over the old one, which needed 7.3 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and topped out at 133 mph (214 kph).

Output numbers for the smaller 1.5-liter engine have not been provided, but we remind you it offered 129 hp and 150 Nm (111 lb-ft) in the outgoing 2018MY. That was enough Zoom-Zoom punch for a sprint in 8.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 127 mph (204 kph).

Mazda’s engineers have tweaked both engines to improve combustion as well as make the SkyActiv-G duo comply with the more stringent WLTP/RDE test cycle and follow the Euro 6d Temp emission regulations. In addition, the 2019 MX-5 will provide quicker acceleration by diminishing the delay between the moment when the driver hits the throttle and the car’s response.

The Miata in European guise is now safer than ever before thanks to new kit such as traffic sign recognition, driver attention alert, and a rearview camera. More important is the Advanced Smart City Brake Support able to avoid collisions by detecting the vehicles and pedestrians up ahead, while the Smart City Brake Support (Reverse) also new for 2019 sees everything that’s going on behind the car.

Rounding off the changes is the availability of a brown canopy and a darker paint finish for the 16- and 17-inch wheels.

Mazda will have the 2019 MX-5 on sale in Europe from August.

Source: Mazda