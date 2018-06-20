Putting the super in supermini, the Audi A1 Sportback is all grown up for 2019 considering it has been elongated by 56 millimeters (2.2 inches) while retaining just about the same width, at 1.74 meters (5.7 feet). Wondering what’s with the “nostrils” below the edge of the hood? Those three flat slits have been incorporated as a nod to the legendary 1984 Sport Quattro.

These official videos allow us to take a better look at Audi’s revamped Mini rival, which is being featured in a higher specification with the S Line equipment added featuring all the bells and whistles. Bronze, white, or black 18-inch alloys will be available and owners will be able to match the color of the four rings on the side of the car with the wheel finish.

Further paying tribute to the classic Sport Quattro is the dark tint applied onto the headlights and taillights, which by the way are of the full-LED kind. We have to applaud Audi for giving its entry-level car real exhaust tips, but bear in mind those can be had only with the top engine. As you’d come to expect from a city car, there are numerous ways one can personalize the A1, including styling packages and a choice between three equipment lines: basic, advanced, and S Line.

If you want a diesel engine, you’ll have to look elsewhere as Audi will not be selling its smallest car with a TDI. It’s the second model launched by the Volkswagen Group this year to come without a diesel, following Skoda’s introduction of the Fabia facelift a few months ago. Outside the VW empire, later today, we’ll get to see the new Volvo S60 – another model that will do without a diesel.

Stepping inside, Audi has managed to cram a lot of tech into the Sportback-only A1: fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.1-inch MMI Touch infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, LTE support, and a 560-watt Bang & Olufsen sound system packing 11 speakers. More important is the array of safety kit, including standard lane departure warning, speed limiter, and Audi pre sense front. The latter detects an incoming hazard and warns the driver with acoustic and visual signals while being able to fully brake if necessary. It can also close the windows, switch on the hazard lights, and electrically tension the front seatbelts.

Audi will open the order books for the new A1 Sportback in Europe this summer ahead of a market launch this fall. At home in Germany, the base model will cost less than €20,000.

Videos: Audi