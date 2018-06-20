Less than two weeks after Porsche officially named its first electric vehicle – the Taycan – the German automaker is now taking a 10 percent stake in Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric supercar maker, and technology company. What fruit the investment will bear remains unknown. In Porsche’s announcement of the investment, the company says it hopes to collaborate with Rimac.

“By developing the purely electric two-seaters super sports cars, like the ‘Concept One’ or ‘C Two’, as well as core vehicle systems, Rimac has impressively demonstrated its credentials in the field of electromobility”, says Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche. “We feel that Rimac’s ideas and approaches are extremely promising, which is why we hope to enter into close collaboration with the company in the form of a development partnership.”

Currently, Rimac, which got its start in a garage in 2009, employs around 400 people. The company’s primary focus is on high-voltage battery technology and electric powertrains. Rimac is also developing human-machine interfaces, and e-bikes under Greyp Bikes, a subsidiary founded in 2013.

“This partnership now is an important step for Rimac on our way to become a component and system supplier of choice for the industry in electrification, connectivity and the exciting field of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems," said Rimac’s CEO Mate Rimac.

Rimac gained notoriety last year when The Grand Tour host Richard Hammond lost control of a Rimac Concept_One during the Hemburg Hill Climb. He ended up in the hospital with a fractured knee but was otherwise uninjured. While seeing an expensive supercar wreck, it provided Rimac with good PR – the company sold three cars the day Hammond crashed.

Earlier this year, Rimac announced the C_Two – an electric supercar that hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.95 seconds and completes the 0-186 mph (0-300 kph) task in 11.8 seconds. The company changed car's performance as a direct response to Tesla's announcement of its new Roadster.

News of the announcement of Porsche’s investment into Rimac is fresh, and it’s too early to tell how the two will work together on developing a partnership. But just as Mate Rimac said himself – it’s an important step for the company.

