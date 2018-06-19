The 1970 Dodge Charger was one Mopar's top machines of the muscle car era thanks to a bevy of big engine options like various tunes of the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 and the famous 426 (7.0-liter) Hemi. More power wouldn't really seem necessary, but don't tell that to the Tantrum. This restomodded beast packs a Mercury Marine 9.0-liter, biturbo V8 from a racing boat, and the engine pumps out an audacious 1,650 horsepower (1,230 kilowatts). It's for sale in Chatsworth, California, but the price is only available upon application.

Speedkore built the Tantrum in 2015. In addition to the massive engine, the company built a custom-built chassis with an integrated roll cage for the modified Charger. The firm also fabricated carbon fiber pieces for much of the exterior, including the fenders, hood, bumpers, and door panels. In front, the grille started as a 72-inch-long block of aluminum that the build team milled into this complex design. Despite the comprehensive overhaul, the result still looked like a classic Dodge.

3 photos

To handle the huge power output, Speedkore used a Tremec six-speed manual transmission for sending the power to a Ford nine-inch rear end. A custom four-link rear suspension helped when cornering, too. Fourteen-inch disc brakes made sure the Charger can stop.

The Tantrum was a huge hit at the 2015 SEMA show, including taking the Gran Turismo Award and Best Domestic Car. You might also recognize it from an appearance in The Fate of the Furious.

Cars don't get much more menacing than a black Dodge Charger with 1,650 hp lurking under the hood. Here's hoping that the new owner takes it out on the street often to put the fear into any muscle car driver that dares to attempt a race.

Source: James Edition