John Cena and Ford have settled their lawsuit over the WWE wrestler selling his Ford GT before the 24-month required ownership period was over. Cena and the Blue Oval reached a settlement for an undisclosed sum, and the automaker agreed to donate the money to charity.

“I love the Ford GT and apologize to Ford, and encourage others who own the car to respect the contract,” Cena said in a statement published by Jalopnik. “I am pleased we could resolve this matter outside of court, and that a worthy charity will benefit from one of the most iconic cars in the world.”

Ford individually selected the GT's owners and received 6,506 applications for the initial run of 500 cars. As part of the contract, the automaker required owners to keep their GT for 24 months as a way to limit speculation on the second-hand market.

According to earlier documents, Cena paid $460,000 for his GT. The car included options like $5,000 for Liquid Blue exterior paint and $250 for a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Ford filed its lawsuit for breach of contract in November and requested $500,000. The automaker claimed that the wrestler made a "large profit from the unauthorized resale flip." Cena's legal team attempted to throw out the suit by arguing that the 24-month ownership stipulation wasn't on all of the contracts that the wrestler signed. While the clause was part of the order confirmation, the final purchase order didn't include it. This argument apparently didn't hold water in court, though.

In a video showing off the GT, Cena seemed excited to have the car, although the cabin looked a little tight for the muscular wrestler. He already owns a 2006 GT, so perhaps having a second Ford supercar is just too many in the garage.

Source: Jalopnik