In automotive world invaded by mainstream and premium crossovers and SUVs of all sizes, it’s a good thing at least some of the automakers out there are still offering a wide variety of sedans. Take for example Audi and its new A7 Sportback, which although technically is not a sedan considering the more practical rear hatch, many people still see it as a sedan.

Mimicking the sloping roofline of a sleek coupe, the A7 is now in its second generation and it’s safe to say it’s looking better than ever before even though it has lost the distinctive rear end that made the first one stand out from other Audis. Our friend Auditography got in touch with us to share his latest work on an A7, and what caught our attention was the fact it had an optional visual package featuring an assortment of black accents.

The car itself is finished in a lovely shade of Daytona gray pearl effect, with those black cues noticeable on bits and pieces such as the grille and the side mirror caps. Being the “55 TFSI” model as per Audi’s new global naming scheme, this is currently the top dog in the A7 family. That will change soon with the arrival of the performance-oriented S7 spied without any camo a few days ago and to be eventually followed by the range-topping RS7 also caught recently.

As before, the A7 Sportback caters people looking for a more stylish take on the A6 Sedan in need of a more practical trunk without having to pick the A6 Avant. It rivals the Mercedes CLS, which coincidentally is also brand new for 2019MY, but also another member of the VAG empire as it has to share the market with the Porsche Panamera. Come 2020, BMW will launch the 8 Series Gran Coupe as a direct replacement for the 6 Series GC.

Photos, Video: Auditography