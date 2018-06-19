Yesterday’s official debut of the Audi A1 Sportback marked the arrival of the most aggressive small car in Volkswagen Group’s large portfolio. The VW Polo’s sportier brother will go on sale before the end of this year as one of the most technologically advanced vehicles in this segment. Don’t agree? Just watch the 20-minute video above.

"The ideal companion for an urban lifestyle" is a sharply-shaped compact car based on the MQB A0 platform, which brings a healthy weight reduction. It’s slightly bigger than its predecessor with exterior dimensions of 13.2 feet (4.03 meters) length, 5.7 feet (1.74 meters) width, and 4.6 feet (1.4 meters) height.

As our colleagues from Autogefuhl point out, the small gap between the radiator grille and the bonnet is a throwback to the original Audi Sport Quattro from 1984. The fascia is dominated by a pair of sleek headlights, which as standard come with halogen technology, but optionally available are full LEDs with LED daytime running lights.

The new A1 Sportback will also give customers a much wider range of customization options. The official press photos already revealed a stunning yellow color with contrasting black (or silver) roof, but this is just one of many two-tone color combinations that will be available.

As standard, the small hatchback will ride on 15-inch wheels, but up to 18-inch rims will be offered with a number of different designs. The S Line trim brings a couple of aerodynamic accents, including a more pronounced front splitter, side sills, and a rear diffuser. All they are available in contrasting colors or a body matching hue.

Audi will also sell a special launch edition A1 Sportback, which will come with a number of small visual tweaks. For example, the brand’s logo on the radiator grille is black, but there are also a couple of other minor improvements.

Source: Autogefuhl on YouTube