“Globalization” is the key word when it comes to the new Volvo S60 as the midsize luxury sedan of Swedish origins will be built in the United States by a company belonging to an automotive conglomerate from China. We’ve been religiously following the teaser campaign for the next-generation model, which will literally be all-new for 2019.

Teased for the last time, the revamped S60 will be officially unveiled tomorrow at the company’s brand new factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina where the sedan is going to be assembled to cater global markets. With its 3 Series, A4, and C-Class competitor, Volvo will demonstrate that a predicable design doesn’t necessarily have to be boring – on the contrary. We all know how it’s going to look like inside and out, yet it’s safe to say very few people will have a problem with the S60’s appearance and how it will resemble the bigger S90.

The crown jewel of the range will be T8 Twin Engine as usual, but with a Polestar twist. That’s because the recently announced “Polestar Engineered” specification tailored exclusively to the 60 Series cars will pack more hybrid punch than the standard T8. Combined output will grow by 15 horsepower and 22 pound-feet (30 Newton-meters) of torque, thus giving the flagship S60 a meaty 415 hp and 494 lb-ft (670 Nm).

As for the other engines, these will be carried over from the latest XC60. However, for the first time in a new Volvo, customers will be stuck with gasoline engines as a diesel won’t be offered. In the years to come, the Swedes will retire their crop of diesel engines altogether to embrace a cleaner future.

As a final note, Motor1.com will livestream the world unveiling of the 2019 S60 sedan tomorrow. Meanwhile, feast your eyes on the latest four teaser images, which have been added at the beginning of the gallery below.

Source: Volvo