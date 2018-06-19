If you grew up playing video games, then you probably spent some time racing around the Nürburgring track in Germany. It’s a mecca for enthusiasts all over the world, and while many of us will never get the opportunity to drive on the famous track, the digital equivalence is still fun. The Nürburgring is treacherous and unforgiving for the uninitiated, which makes this video a tad stressful to watch.

The driver, from the YouTube channel BridgeToGantry, is taking out the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 for the first time. It’s one thing to drive a car your familiar with on the track. It’s another beast entirely when it’s a car you’ve never driven before. Granted, it looks like this driver knows what he’s doing on a race track. He provides some stellar on-the-fly color commentary about his experience behind the wheel, surprised at the increased rev limiter and better handling.

Jaguar introduced the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 nearly a year ago, limiting production to just 300 sedans. Built with a host of upgrades from its Special Vehicle Operations crew, the EX SV Project 8 super sedan packs the performance. The supercharged 5.0-liter V8 produces 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, which made it the most powerful Jaguar road car ever at the time.

Jaguar SVO help added plenty of carbon fiber bits, which includes the front and rear bumper and vented hood. Twenty-inch forged alloy wheels, and flared bodywork gives the otherwise sedate luxury sedan an impressive and aggressive stance. All-wheel drive is standard, which works with the flat underbody, rear diffuser, and adjustable rear wing to provide optimal performance. The XE SV Project 8 comes with stiffer springs, manually adjustable shocks, improved steering and throttle response, and ceramic brakes.

All those added performance and aerodynamic bits help the loaded Jaguar to hit 60 miles per hour from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds. Top speed is 200 mph. That’s plenty of performance for the Nürburgring.

Source: BridgeToGantry via YouTube