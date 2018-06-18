The 18-story facility will act as Ford’s hub for future mobility projects, and could employ up to 2,500 people.
After sitting mostly uninhabited for more than 20 years, Michigan’s iconic Central Station is getting a new lease on life. Ford finalized plans to purchase the facility from previous owner Matthew Mouron this past week, and today has released details on its vision to bring the historic building back to life.
A new rendering shows the 18-story space with a subtle but stylish modern makeover, complete with an adjacent park. Acting as Ford’s hub for future mobility projects, the Blue Oval promises that it will be the "centerpiece of a vibrant new campus in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood."
Along with the Detroit Public Schools Book Depository, the campus will span approximately 1.2 million square feet. Initial plans call for 2,500 employees to be relocated to the space by 2022, most of whom working on Ford’s mobility team. The space will be large enough to accommodate up to 5,000 employees, and will include a mixed-use space with offices, retail, and even a limited amount of residential housing.
"Michigan Central Station is a powerful symbol of Detroit’s struggles and now its resurgence, but Ford’s investment in Corktown is far from symbolic," said Executive Chariman Bill Ford. "We aren’t just making a bet on Detroit. We are making a big bet on the future for Ford and the future of transportation. It’s exciting to imagine what’s possible as we build tomorrow, together."
Ford will share added details – including more images of the renovated space – at a press conference on Tuesday. The company will also host a community Open House at the campus between Friday, June 22 and Sunday, June 24. The Open House will offers onlookers the chance to explore Central Station prior to renovations.
Source: Ford
