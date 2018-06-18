Hyundai may have just given its Sonata a mid-cycle refresh for the 2018 model year, but that hasn’t stopped the automaker from thinking about what’s next for the family sedan. Spy photos show a heavily camouflaged Sonata sitting amongst its rivals – a Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Chevy Malibu. Even with sales dwindling, it doesn’t appear Hyundai is abandoning the car market just yet.

From what we can see in the spy photos, this appears to be the sedan’s most significant styling update since the car’s major overhaul for the 2011 model year with the introduction of the sixth-generation Sonata and the brand’s Fluidic Sculpture 1.0 design language. The 2015 model year saw Hyundai introduce the seventh-generation Sonata and Fluidic Sculpture 2.0. While the 2015 Sonata did receive a significant design change, the underlying platform was still very much the sixth-gen car. The greenhouse and door cuts have remained the same since 2011.

The camouflaged car shows new door cuts, and a revised greenhouse. Changes to the front and rear fascias are hidden, but we can see a peek of a new grille and headlight units. The mirrors mounted to the body instead of window frame are a clear indication of the Sonata’s new design. We image the overall style to be evolutionary, possibly introducing Fluidic Sculpture 3.0.

Predicting powertrains for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is tricky as the current model has three engine choices and three transmission choices. Right now, Hyundai offers a 1.6-liter turbocharged, a 2.0-liter turbocharged, or naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. These are paired with either a six-speed automatic, seven-speed dual-clutch, or eight-speed automatic transmission. Out of these three, the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is the most likely to carry over to the new model. Hyundai added it added to the Sonata lineup for the 2018 model year.

The eight-generation Hyundai Sonata should debut sometime early next year as a 2020 model.

Photos: Automedia