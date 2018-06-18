Subaru refreshed the BRZ for the 2017 model year, including boosting the output of the 2.0-liter boxer four-cylinder by 5 horsepower (4 kW) to 205 hp (153 kW) . While the extra ponies are a welcome improvement, some folks want more, and firms like Italy's Brill Steel Motorsport are happy to help these power-hungry clients. For example, check out the firm's wild BRZ with a tuned General Motors LS3 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. Additional tuning to the eight-cylinder powerplant pushes the output to 580 hp (433 kW) and 673 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to the considerable increase in engine output, Brill Steel Motorsport also fits a Rocket Bunny widebody kit and a bigger ducktail spoiler than Huey, Dewey, and Louie combined. A vented hood, lowered suspension, and 19-inch NTM wheels complete the meaner appearance.

Unfortunately, neither this video nor Brill Steel's pages provide a good look under the hood. However, this clip does give ample opportunity to hear the engine rev. It sounds fantastic with a low growl at idle that gives way to a more raspy note as the revs increase. The result of the tuning is certainly over the top, but we suspect the V8 offers enough muscle to back up the cartoonish appearance.

17 photos

Cramming a V8 into the BRZ or its Toyota 86 twin isn't a new idea. In 2016, pro drifter Ryan Tuerck in association with Gumout and Donut Media shoved a Ferrari 4.5-liter V8 into the car. The installation wasn't nearly as clean as on Brill Steel's car, though, because the Italian engine was so tall that the hood no longer fit. It also made slightly less power at 562 hp (419 kW). During a promo film for Donut Media, Tuerck crashed the Ferrari-powered 86 into a ditch, which bent some of the machine's suspension components.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube, Brill Steel Motorsport via Facebook