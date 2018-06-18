Toyota announced plans to put the GR Super Sport Concept into production at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the company has now released some live photos from the big unveiling in France. The new machine appears to be part of the company's effort to get development underway for the next generation of race cars at Le Mans.

The GR Super Sport Concept uses a mid-mounted 2.4-liter biturbo V6 and the race-derived Toyota Hybrid System-Racing to produce a total of 986 horsepower (735 kilowatts). Thirteen-inch-wide wheels at the front and rear means there's plenty of tire contact patch for putting the power down. Underneath the svelte shape, there's a whole lot of carbon fiber for keeping weight as low as possible.

The timing of the GR Super Sport Concept's unveiling and the announcement of new hypercar-spec regulations for the top class of the FIA World Endurance Championship suggest that this is Toyota's competition machine under the new rules. For the 2020 season, the fastest endurance racing machines will be more production-based vehicles. According to the provisional rules, exterior design will take precedence over aerodynamics, and there will new homologation procedures. The vehicles will be allowed a single KERS hybrid unit at the front axle and a combustion engine driving the rear wheels. The regulations will also require for the KERS system to be available on production cars.

According to reporting from Motor1.com's partners at Motorsport.com, Toyota, McLaren, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Ford have been present during the discussions of the new rules package. This participation suggests these brands have at least a passing interest in possibly competing in the class.

Toyota isn't yet saying when the GR Super Sport might debut, but the company confirms that development is underway.

Source: Toyota