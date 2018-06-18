No, this isn't the full X4 M, but it is an example of the stylish, little SUV wearing BMW's M Performance aesthetic upgrades that give the model a sporty look. For buyers looking for a more aggressive appearance and don't care about the boost in power from the forthcoming M model.

Up front, the X4 wears a blacked-out grille surround to matched the dark strakes in the kidneys. On the side, pieces of M-Performance-branded cladding add emphasis to the gill behind the front wheel well and along the profile. Big openings in a set of V-spoke wheels also really show off the brakes. Carbon fiber mirror caps add another sporty touch. This is the lower-spec xDrive30i trim, and at the back it wears a different rear fascia that looks more like the part from the M40i.

These photos don't reveal the cabin, but recent photos (above) show off the full range of M Performance parts for the X2, X3, and X4. The interior upgrades include door-mounted LED projectors, branded floor mats with velour upholstery, and a sporty steering wheel with Alcantara covering and red mark at the 12 o’clock position. X4 customers can also get carbon fiber shift panels.

The X4 begins arriving at dealers in the United States in July 2018. American customers can get the xDrive30i with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can also upgrade to the M40i with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 355 hp (265 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm).

Spy shots already show the X4 M under development. It features a front end with larger intakes, lower ride height, and quad exhaust outlets. Rumors indicate the SUV would use the S55 3.0-liter biturbo inline six with at least 470 hp (350 kW). There are no details yet about a debut date, but the hotter model might premiere before the end of the year.

Photo Source: David J Wright / PalBay SpyShots