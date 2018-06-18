You can already pre-order Polestar’s first-ever production vehicle, the Polestar 1 hybrid coupe, with a refundable $2,500 deposit (€2,500 or ¥20,000, depending on the market). However, the vehicle is not slated to arrive in showrooms before next year, so meanwhile the automaker wants to give you some more information about its product.

The Swedish company is happy to announce the construction of the Polestar 1 uses extensively Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP), which brings a number of advantages. First, the coupe is some 500 pounds (226 kilograms) lighter than if it was using an equivalent steel-made chassis. Second, and probably most important, Polestar says that several main body panels are constructed from this lightweight material, making it a core contributor to the dynamic handling of the vehicle.

The Polestar 1 is actually the first model from Volvo ever to feature carbon fiber details, including hood, trunk, side body panels, doors, and the entire roof structure. The brand is so proud of that fact that it says it “acts as a technology spearhead for the Group.”

“The Polestar 1 features a structural ‘dragonfly’, which is also made from CFRP,” explains Christian Samson, head of product creation at Polestar. According to the company, this component radically improves the coupe’s torsional stiffness between the middle of the floor and front-rear construction, one of the critical points in the body structure.

On the other hand, the use of carbon fiber in the roof allows for a sleeker profile thanks to its thinner and stronger construction than a steel equivalent. A glass panel stretches the length and width of the roof, integrated with minimal intrusion from body elements on the inside for a truly panoramic view.

To be able to produce the Polestar 1 with all its CFRP components, the company is currently tooling specifically its Polestar Production Center, which is under construction and should be operational by mid-2019, to the needs of the coupe.

Source: Polestar