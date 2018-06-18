It took BMW roughly 20 years to come out with a new 8 Series and now it’s finally here. Acting as a replacement for the 6 Series Coupe, the stylish two-door model made its debut last Friday at Le Mans and now it’s making the headlines once again courtesy of promotional footage depicting the M850i version looking ready to win just about all beauty pageants out there.

The trio of videos gives us a good opportunity to share some fun facts about the new 8 Series, such as the fact it comes with BMW’s slimmest headlights ever installed on a production model. Another juicy tidbit is the lack of rear headrests, considered as being useless by the Bavarians since the two rear seats are positioned very low.

If you like tech, you’ll love the new BMW 8 Series as it supports over-the-air updates and even integrates software such as Skype for Business and Microsoft Office 365. It also benefits from a new-gen head-up display featuring a 16-percent larger projection surface as well as more content to share and swanky new 3D graphics.

As you’d come to expect from a high-end premium car, there are a lot of ways a customer can rapidly increase the price tag of an 8 Series. BMW will sell the lavish coupe with a 16-speaker, 1,375-watt Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, glass applications for some of the controls, LED laser headlights, M Sport Package, and a carbon fiber reinforced plastic roof to complement the carbon package encompassing other lightweight body parts.

BMW is just getting started with the 8 Series as the family will grow to include a first-ever 8 Series Convertible. The pair of two-door models will be joined around the end of the decade by an 8 Series Gran Coupe, with all three to get the full-fat M treatment.

Videos: BMW