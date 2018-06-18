Now that the revived BMW 8 Series is officially out, it’s only a matter of time to see its convertible version. This will happen, most likely, before the year’s end, but until then we have a plausible rendering to preview it, plus an interesting bonus.

It’s really not that difficult to imagine what the 8 Series Convertible will look like, given the fact that the model will share almost its entire body with the 8 Series Coupe. We know the successor of the 6 Series Convertible will use a retractable soft top, but nearly every other detail will be identical with the coupe variant.

The shared underpinnings with the hard top also mean the same powertrains will be offered. Simply put, at least initially, the car will be available with a revised 4.4-liter biturbo V8, generating 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters), or a 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six diesel with 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque. Both motors are mated as standard to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and will eventually be joined by a full-blown M variant.

The Convertible will be the second member of the resurrected 8 Series family, which will also be joined by a more practical and stylish Gran Coupe four-door coupe-sedan. While it was previewed by a concept in Geneva this year and we pretty much know everything about its design, another rendering by X-Tomi proposes a fourth model in the 8 Series lineup – a shooting brake.

Unfortunately, at this point we haven’t heard anything from the Bavarian manufacturer about such a vehicle, but, theoretically, it would be a nice addition to the range. It mixes the aggressive front end of the 8 Series Coupe with a long, flat roof line and a stylish rear hatch. Just imagine a big V8 under the hood, or even a V12, and you could be driving an absolute one-of-a-kind beast wagon.

Source: X-Tomi Design