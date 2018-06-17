By itself, an Aventador LP 750-4 SV Roadster is already flashy. Its wedged shape, strong character lines, futuristic design approach, huge wheels, and bull emblem are more than enough to break necks of innocent pedestrians that would see this car, more so when they hear the roar of the V12 engine under its hood. It’s a modern piece of art, so to speak.

However, Empire Auto, a luxury dealership in Canada, took this Lamborghini to another level by employing a matte gold finish to its paint job. Now, there’s a thin line between being extravagant and going over the top; this custom Aventador barely crossed that line, and we’re sure glad it didn't as this car has just the right amount of flashy. Might be that matte finish.

Aside from the matte gold paint job, the Aventador SV Roadster also gets Novitec carbon fiber aero kits and a set of ADV5.3 Track Spec CS Series wheels. The end car is what you see here; something that Ferrucio Lamborghini would probably approve.

The matte gold treatment doesn’t end with the roadster’s exterior. There are also splashes of matte gold finishes all over the cabin, such as the steering wheel, stitches, seats, and the embroidered Lamborghini and SV logos. We’re not entirely fond of gold-colored automobiles, but this one is winning our hearts.

To match the exterior and interior matte gold treatment, the ADV5.3 Track Spec CS Series wheels come in a Polished Bronze w/ Matte Clear and a Polished Bronze w/ Gloss Clear finish combination. The forged 21-inch lightweight wheels are also specifically-designed for a Lamborghini Aventador to enhance the performance of the supercar.

While the whole package of this Empire Auto creation is a great thing to look at, there’s just this one tiny detail that we wish this car doesn’t have – it’s the luxury dealership’s huge decal by the scissor doors.

Source: Adv.1 Wheels