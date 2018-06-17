What would you do when you’re in a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and you have an enclosed runway in front of you, all to yourself? You’d probably try and reach its 200+ miles per hour top speed, or check how it feels like to drive a 1,183-horsepower supercar. It’s a no brainer, actually.

That’s what this guy on the video did, together with the video uploader who was riding shotgun at that time. The $2-million Bugatti was ready to eat some cement, and if we were the driver or the passenger, we couldn’t be any more thrilled. It’s not every day that we get to ride a rare supercar with a reputation of being one of the most powerful cars ever built. Plus the fact that the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse has actually reached 254.04 mph, making it the fastest car in the world at some point in time. Now, if that doesn't thrill you, we don’t know what else will.

However, as the title of this article suggests, the would-have-been-awesome speed run didn't end pretty well. Sure, the Veyron was able to reach 208 mph (although it’s hard to tell on the video itself; we just have to take the word of the uploader), but the driver forgot to do the most important thing in speed runs: braking.

As the Veyron was “slowing down,” the upcoming barriers drew closer to the car until it happened – the supercar hit the water-filled barrier by the corner. As the video owner explained, the driver didn’t brake hard enough. They were approaching the corner at around 110 mph, which was too fast for a 1,990-kg (4,387-lb) supercar.

The crash was painful to see, especially after seeing the damages inflicted on the Veyron’s front end. I’m almost certain that the right headlamp got chipped, not to mention the huge scratches on the hood and grille. That would be a hefty price to repair. Ouch.

Source: LK Horizon via Youtube